Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0753 on Top Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $63.47 million and $185,018.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03025265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00219801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.