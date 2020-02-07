Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.64. 1,304,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,035. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Century Communities has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $36.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

