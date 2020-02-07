Chainlink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $401.66 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and IDEX. In the last week, Chainlink has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $401.66 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinbase, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Huobi, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

