Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CHNG stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

