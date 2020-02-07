Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Chart Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

