Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Chevron worth $203,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

