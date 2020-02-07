CI Financial (CIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of C$0.62 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$527.50 million during the quarter.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$24.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.55. CI Financial has a one year low of C$17.23 and a one year high of C$24.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$220,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,124,750. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total value of C$964,230.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,684 shares in the company, valued at C$2,004,782.82. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,632 shares of company stock worth $2,350,386.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.