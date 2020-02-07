Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Cigna stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.01. The company had a trading volume of 532,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

