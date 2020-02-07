Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,376 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $52,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

