Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

CSCO opened at $48.69 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

