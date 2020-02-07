Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 16,791,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

