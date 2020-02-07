Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Hits $17,011.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $17,011.00 and $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.