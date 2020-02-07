Civic Market Cap Achieves $21.35 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $21.35 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Mercatox, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03025265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00219801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00129881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, Poloniex, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, IDEX, Kyber Network, COSS, ABCC, Mercatox, Gate.io, Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

