ClearPoll (POLL) Market Cap Reaches $263,780.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. ClearPoll has a market cap of $263,780.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClearPoll has traded up 145.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

