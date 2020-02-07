CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

