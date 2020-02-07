CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. CNH Industrial also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

CNHI stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

