Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) vs. SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (NASDAQ:SCYT) Financial Survey

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 2.16 $18.65 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Volatility & Risk

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 18.79% 9.99% 1.01%

Dividends

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

