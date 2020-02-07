Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $68.89. 1,757,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,052. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.