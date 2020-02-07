Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.14

News coverage about Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cognizant Technology Solutions earned a media sentiment score of -4.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the information technology service provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Cognizant Technology Solutions’ score:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

CTSH traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

