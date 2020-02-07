Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Columbia Property Trust worth $19,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 249,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 734,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $22.01. 69,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,473. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

