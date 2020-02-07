Comparing Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Old National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Old National Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Heartland Banccorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Heartland Banccorp has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Old National Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Banccorp pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 25.62% 8.80% 1.22% Heartland Banccorp 22.27% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Heartland Banccorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.32 $238.21 million $1.45 12.53 Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 3.27 $13.20 million $6.45 14.88

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Banccorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Heartland Banccorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.