Comparing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) & Stans Energy (NYSE:HREEF)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Stans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -3.90% 0.49% 0.24% Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Stans Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.49 billion 0.43 $74.86 million $0.28 28.39 Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stans Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stans Energy has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexa Resources and Stans Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 1 5 1 0 2.00 Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $10.89, indicating a potential upside of 37.02%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Stans Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

