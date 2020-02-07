Comparing SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTT)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMARTONE TELECO/S and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 4 3 0 2.43

GTT Communications has a consensus price target of $25.21, indicating a potential upside of 92.04%. Given GTT Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than SMARTONE TELECO/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and GTT Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A GTT Communications $1.49 billion 0.50 -$243.40 million ($1.59) -8.26

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A GTT Communications -7.95% -13.24% -0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GTT Communications beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services. It also provides transport and infrastructure services enabling cloud-based applications and the transport of high volume data between data centers, enterprise office locations, and media hubs; video transport services to support broadcast quality transmission of live events, sports entertainment, and news to media and entertainment industry; wavelength services to deliver scalable high-performance optical connectivity; Ethernet services that enable to design network equipment; and colocation, turnkey, duct, and dark fiber services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

