ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 314,635 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,562. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

