Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 325.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after buying an additional 267,887 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 329.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

ED stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

