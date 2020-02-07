Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2020

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 653,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,918. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $918.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

