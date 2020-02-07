Cortex (CTXC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.09 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Cortex token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BitForex, DragonEX and CoinBene. Cortex has a market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.49 or 0.03009808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00225462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00130434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DragonEX, Huobi, DDEX, CoinEx, CoinBene, Bithumb, BitForex, DEx.top, OKEx, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

