Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) to report sales of $602.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cott’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.19 million and the highest is $602.60 million. Cott posted sales of $599.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.54 million. Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Cott’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

COT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

NYSE:COT opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.33 and a beta of 0.95. Cott has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cott by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cott by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cott by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cott by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cott by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

