Covey Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 7.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,282 over the last 90 days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

CVNA traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $88.86. The company had a trading volume of 950,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

