CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $97,466.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.01186976 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004158 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001061 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.