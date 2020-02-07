CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRARY opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

CRARY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

