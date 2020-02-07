Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,732. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 571.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,383 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

