Credits Price Reaches $0.0642 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. Credits has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $374,067.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00046769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io, COSS, IDEX, Tidex, CoinBene and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.