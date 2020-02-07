Critical Analysis: Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) vs. CNFinance (NASDAQ:CNF)

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

6.1% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -13.26% -58,807.58% -13.81% CNFinance 18.73% 19.99% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mogo Finance Technology and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 283.14%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than CNFinance.

Risk and Volatility

Mogo Finance Technology has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.52 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -3.78 CNFinance $622.68 million 0.53 $130.08 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology.

Summary

CNFinance beats Mogo Finance Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.