CROAT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $66,004.00 and $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 75,340,750 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

