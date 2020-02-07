Cryptaur Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,260.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $6,260.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

