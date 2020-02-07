CrypticCoin Price Up 40.5% Over Last Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $795,941.00 and $15,556.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00694987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00114729 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00109977 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002492 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002395 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

