Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $91.91. 17,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

