CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $13,651.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.03013270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00219159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.