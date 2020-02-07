CyberMiles (CMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.58 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $9.58 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Zebpay, IDCM and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00744464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00064045 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007739 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bibox, IDCM, OKEx, CoinBene, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Huobi, Zebpay, DragonEX, LBank, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

