Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Stock Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Dana worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 89,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after buying an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of DAN opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.