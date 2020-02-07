Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Danaher stock opened at $163.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

