DAO.Casino (BET) Price Tops $0.0228 on Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $137,613.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002201 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,313.65 or 0.95513366 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

