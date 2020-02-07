Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 22.4% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.29. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.01. Dassault Systemes has a 52-week low of $136.26 and a 52-week high of $181.20.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

