DATx (DATX) Hits Market Capitalization of $529,400.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One DATx token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Rfinex, HADAX and FCoin. DATx has a total market cap of $529,400.00 and approximately $789,479.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DATx Profile

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

