David Richardson Nicol Acquires 46 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) insider David Richardson Nicol acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of £167.44 ($220.26).

David Richardson Nicol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, David Richardson Nicol purchased 46 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £167.90 ($220.86).

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 357.40 ($4.70) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 364.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.48%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BRW has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 359 ($4.72) to GBX 384 ($5.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

