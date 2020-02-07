DECENT Price Reaches $0.0389 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, BCEX and HitBTC. In the last week, DECENT has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008621 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011436 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank, BCEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

