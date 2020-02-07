DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.0359 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $937,520.00 and approximately $4,850.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,837,786 coins and its circulating supply is 26,124,259 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

