DeepOnion 1-Day Volume Tops $2,994.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2,994.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004274 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00040575 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, RightBTC, Kucoin, Coindeal, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

