DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 248,411 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,411 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.24% of American Electric Power worth $110,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

